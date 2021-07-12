Mindy Kaling admits "I SCREAMED" when she ran into Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the host took a moment to apologize for something that happened between him and frequent guest Mindy Kaling earlier in the day, before the show’s taping. And after bantering back and forth about who was actually going to bring the incident up, it was time to hear the naked truth from Kaling. She said that she was backstage getting changed and was in just a pair of pants and her bra. And that’s when Colbert came in — to both the room and the story.