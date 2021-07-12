Mindy Kaling admits "I SCREAMED" when she ran into Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn
"It's my favorite show on TV and not in like a 'guilty pleasure' way; that show is SO GOOD," Kaling wrote on Instagram after bumping into Quinn shooting her Netflix reality show on the sidewalk. "Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins. Plus she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!"www.primetimer.com
