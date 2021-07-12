Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Mindy Kaling admits "I SCREAMED" when she ran into Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It's my favorite show on TV and not in like a 'guilty pleasure' way; that show is SO GOOD," Kaling wrote on Instagram after bumping into Quinn shooting her Netflix reality show on the sidewalk. "Christine is a fabulous real estate agent and new mom who sells $30 million dollar mansions in 7 inch Louboutins. Plus she keeps things spicy which is always nice! I love the whole cast and this made my year. Queen!"

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Mindy Kaling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Selling Sunset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Motherly

Christine from 'Selling Sunset' says she and her baby almost died during birth

Christine Quinn from the popular Netflix reality series, Selling Sunset, is known for her fabulous flair and unabashedly dramatic personality on the show. But in her most recent Instagram post, she's getting real about the drama surrounding the birth of her two-month-old son, Christian. Warning: the details are genuinely traumatic. You'll want to give her a giant hug after reading what she and her baby went through when he was coming into the world.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Mindy Kaling talks about how she created Netflix series ‘Never Have I Ever’

Jill Martin shares the trendy items worth the hype on 'Shop TODAY with Jill Martin'. Actress and producer Mindy Kaling joins TODAY with Hoda & Jenna along with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, star of “Never Have I Ever,” the coming-of-age comedy she created for Netflix, which is out with its second season Thursday. “She’s the most exceptional young actress I’ve ever met,” Kaling says of Ramakrishnan.July 15, 2021.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Mindy Kaling 'Felt Like Meghan Markle' When Stephen Colbert Walked In On Her Not Fully Dressed

Mindy Kaling and Stephen Colbert spoke about the incident when he accidentally walked in on her not fully dressed while she was preparing for his show. Kaling appeared on "The Late Show" Wednesday to talk about the second season of her Netflix show "Never Have I Ever." During the interview, Stephen Colbert apologized to Kaling for an awkward moment when he walked into her dressing room while she was still changing. The latter joked about feeling like a royal with the way her team protected her.
POTUSAOL Corp

Stephen Colbert apologizes to Mindy Kaling for walking in on her while changing

On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the host took a moment to apologize for something that happened between him and frequent guest Mindy Kaling earlier in the day, before the show’s taping. And after bantering back and forth about who was actually going to bring the incident up, it was time to hear the naked truth from Kaling. She said that she was backstage getting changed and was in just a pair of pants and her bra. And that’s when Colbert came in — to both the room and the story.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Mindy Kaling Responds To Racebending Backlash Over Her Velma Series

Mindy Kaling is a hugely accomplished actress, writer, director, producer and comedian with a string of critically and commercially successful film and television projects under her belt, but she’s been facing the wrath of the surprisingly large number of Scooby-Doo purists out there after it was revealed the title character in HBO Max’s upcoming adult animated series Velma would be of East Asian descent.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Surprise! Issa Rae Just Got Married in a Fairytale Wedding Dress!

No big deal, but Issa Rae just low-key announced on Instagram that she got married! The Insecure and Spider-Man star married her partner, Louis Diame, in a gorgeous ceremony in the South of France, and the photos are pure perfection. She shared the news on July 26th, hilariously writing an...
CelebritiesYardbarker

Mindy Kaling addresses 'Velma' casting backlash: 'There are Indian nerds'

Mindy Kaling really doesn't need to defend herself, but she does it so well. The acclaimed actress, writer and producer unpacked the racist backlash that arose from the sewer (also known as the internet) around Velma, the forthcoming HBO Max animated series for which she will voice the titular character and executive produce.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Never Have I Ever season 2 review: Mindy Kaling’s back with cringe and sincerity

How much of a cut to social security benefits can you expect based on your age?. For a comedy about awkward, messy teenagers, Never Have I Ever is astonishingly confident. In its second season, the Netflix comedy builds on a poignant, funny first season by continuing to nail a tricky balance between heartfelt realism and Disney Channel absurdism. It’s the kind of comedy that can delve into a tear-jerking meditation on grief in one scene, then seamlessly transition to over-the-top physical gags where a jock gets hit by a car. This balance makes it ridiculous, but also believable. It’s a comedy that’s hard to resist devouring in a single sitting, only partly because of incredible narration from tennis superstar John McEnroe.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Feels ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ 2 Months After Welcoming Son: It Was ‘Excruciating’

Christine Quinn went into shocking detail about her labor and delivery after welcoming her son with her husband, Christian Richard, in May. “Happy 2 month birthday to my sweet little baby! 👶🏼 Two months ago today, you made an extremely dramatic entrance, just like your mommy. (Except you were very early, and I am always late) 💅🏻,” Quinn, 31, captioned photos of her family via Instagram on Thursday, July 15.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Lilly Singh joins Dollface in a recurring role

The former A Little Late host has booked her first role since wrapping her NBC late-night talk show. She's joining the Kat Dennings Hulu comedy as Liv, a queer bar owner with a confident sense of humor, who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Shay Mitchell's Stella.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Shares Harrowing Details From Emergency C-Section

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn has a new outlook on life after being given a second chance to live it. The real estate agent marked son Christian Georges Dumontet's 2-month birthday in a July 15 Instagram post that also revealed the extent of her "extremely dramatic" delivery process. In May, Christine, 31, underwent an emergency C-section after going into labor two weeks early.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Mindy Kaling laughs off very awkward encounter with Stephen Colbert

Mindy Kaling laughed off an awkward encounter with Stephen Colbert during her appearance on "The Late Show" Wednesday. The actress was on hand to discuss the second season of her Netflix comedy "Never Have I Ever." However, it was a moment that happened before she took the stage at the Ed Sullivan Theater that had the host blushing.
TV & VideosPopculture

Mindy Kaling Addresses Criticism Surrounding Her Role as 'Scooby Doo' Character

The Office star Mindy Kaling stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her new projects, including the second season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever and her role in Monsters At Work, and she also talked about the backlash that she faced when it was announced that she would be voicing the iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma in a new HBO Max animated series, Velma.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Christine Quinn ‘lucky to be alive’ after traumatic birth

Christine Quinn says she and her baby are “lucky to be alive” after his traumatic birth. The ‘Selling Sunset’ and her husband Christian Richard welcomed a son named Christian Georges Dumontet into the world in dramatic circumstances via an “emergency crash C-section” two months ago and Christine revealed the baby was “seconds away from not making it”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy