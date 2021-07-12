Cancel
J.B. Smoove says he signed up for Shark Week thinking he was going on Shark Tank

Primetimer
Primetimer
"Everybody knows that I am a huuuge Shark Tank fan, and I have tons of ideas just ready for Shark Tank," he tells EW. "So initially when my manager called me — honestly, sometimes I get tunnel vision and there is a long moment of un-clarity on what exactly this is. They'll tell me something, but I'll hear something totally different because I'm already juiced up. I'm ready for the celebrity version of Shark Tank, you know? I feel like I can go up there and I'm a good judge of what is a great idea because I am an ideas man myself, so I'm always ready to throw my ideas out there." When informed that he was actually going on Shark Week for a special airing Tuesday, Smoove says "my brain went to, 'Maybe I can think of my ideas based on Shark Week that I can still take to Shark Tank. How can I benefit from this mistake and still get a chance to pitch my amazing ideas for Shark Tank, even though it was clear that this was not Shark Tank?'"

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

