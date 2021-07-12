I-40 Bridge engineers find 16 more locations that need repairing, TDOT says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repairs to I-40 Bridge continue to be made two months after its initial closure.

For drivers who hope to resume crossing the bridge soon, your wait could be prolonged.

In an update, TDOT said consulting engineers have found 16 plate locations that need to be repaired.

TDOT added that the pairs are critical to reopening the bridge.

The 16 plate locations were found after consulting engineers reviewed an over 800-page inspection report.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

TDOT said prep work has already begun.

The first shipment of plates is expected this week.

What happens if the I-55 Bridge shuts down due to an emergency?

©2021 Cox Media Group