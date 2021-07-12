Netflix and Gold House Announce New Partnership To Amplify API Stories - Film News In Brief

Ava DuVernay’s arts and social impact collective Array has taken the wraps off plans for its first masterclass, headlined by Ethiopian filmmaker Haile Gerima. Liberated Territory: A Masterclass by Haile Gerima will be a five-day workshop in Los Angeles that explores the catalyst of storytelling and a story’s structure crafted from personal narrative accents. That is a hallmark of Gerima’s work as a leading member of the film movement known as L.A. Rebellion birthed in the late 1960s and early1970s, with titles including Bush Mama, Harvest: 3000 Years, Ashes & Embers and the 1993 epic Sankofa the latter of which he self-distributed after studios passed.