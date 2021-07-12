Cancel
Texas State

Raptors abound at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas

By Cullen Desforges
SpaceFlight Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaptor engines were the hot topic last week at SpaceX’s rocket production and testing facility in Boca Chica, Texas, also known as Starbase. Company founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted a photo featuring a myriad of Raptor engines lined up at the Starbase production site that will help power the fully-reusable Starship launch system into orbit. The picture, which Musk captioned “Fellowship of the Raptors,” included one Raptor Vacuum engine surrounded by nine sea level engines.

