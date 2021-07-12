The 5 Best Gifts For Yogis That Aren't Yoga Mats

Having spent the better part of the last year-and-a-half stagnating in our homes, causing irreparable dents to our sofas and mattresses, we could all decidedly do with some exercise. Preferably something that'll work out all those kinks in your neck while boosting your flexibility and helping strengthen your core. Yoga is the best for that. Whether you're in the mood for something that'll have you drenched in sweat by the end of a session or a more low-key version that focuses on the mind just as much as the body, yoga practice is something a whole lot of us could use right now. And now that centers are open again, it's no longer confined to YouTube and Zoom tutorials. But before you book that IRL class, make sure you get your hands on the best yoga pants.