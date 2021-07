Authorities say a Camden County man who was assaulted earlier this month has died and cops are still searching for the assailant. Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer says on the morning of Tuesday, July 6th, Camden County Metro Police were dispatched to the area of 7th and Pine Streets in Camden for the report of an aggravated assault. There, officers found 53-year-old Edward Dupont of Camden unconscious. Mayer says witnesses reported Dupont was, "struck in the head by an unknown male, causing Dupont to fall off his bicycle and strike his head on the pavement."