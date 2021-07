Don’t let your drive be louder than your instinct. Because I have always been a very tenacious person, I have sometimes let my tenacity and ambition cloud my judgement. But over time I’ve learned that every manager is not the right fit for you, every agent may not be truthful, every musician may not care about your career, and every person you meet that promises you the world is not always truthful in their declarations. I have to trust my instinct rather than focusing on words I want to hear. Had I listened to myself in some specific situations I would have avoided some pretty bad conflicts, but I, unfortunately, had to learn the hard way.