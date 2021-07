N’Keal Harry hasn’t impressed many NFL observers on the field on the field during his professional career and he apparently has made a big mistake off of it. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday criticized the New England Patriots wide receiver for publicly requesting a trade to another team. Jamal Tooson, Harry’s agent, said in a statement the 2019 first-round draft pick would would benefit from a “fresh start” due to limited opportunities to flourish in New England, Schefter believes Harry has hurt his chances of moving by publicizing his request.