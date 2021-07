July 29’s NBA Draft is the next major event on this year’s NBA calendar, and the Toronto Raptors will select No. 4 overall, barring a trade. Historically, Toronto has been good about keeping their draft selections, only failing to draft a first-round prospect four times in their 26-year history to this point. The Raptors are an organization that has reached a crossroads, as they could decide to blow up the roster and build anew around whoever ends up getting picked No. 4 overall.