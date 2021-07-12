Cancel
Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'First Take' Comments About Shohei Ohtani

Stephen A. Smith caused controversy on Monday when he claimed Shohei Ohtani's use of a translator made it more difficult for Major League Baseball to promote him. The crux of his argument being that MLB would struggle to market Ohtani because he uses a translator. Several hours later he has now apologized for those remarks.

He posted the following to his Twitter account:

That is a well-written apology and it was smart to issue it as soon as possible, rather than waiting for tomorrow's show.

Here is the First Take segment that caused the controversy:

Before issuing a full apology, Smith took to Twitter in an attempt to explain what he was actually trying to say:

This isn't the last we'll hear on this issue, as Smith will address the comments on Tuesday's First Take. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan has announced he'll be joining the show.

Smith caught flak from a number of directions for that original statement, even a pair of ESPN colleagues were upset by his comments. Both Mina Kimes and Pablo Torre posted tweets that alluded to Smith's take:

We'll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.

The Big Lead

The Big Lead

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

