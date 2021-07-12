How to watch the 2021 Open Championship: TV times, live stream schedule

The 2021 Open Championship takes place on Monday, July 12 through Sunday, July 18 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club in Sandwich, England. This will be the 149th edition of the event and the year’s final major due to the PGA Championship’s move to May and the Masters (April) and U.S. Open (June) keeping their original dates. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Open Championship. Plus, click here to watch coverage of The Open on Peacock.