Heat and humidity to stay, rain to lessen

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few showers have fired around the area, as expected, but we really aren't seeing much in the way of thunder with these showers. Rain showers and perhaps a storm will continue through the evening until sunset when they will start to fall apart. Rain should end by midnight at the latest with some valley fog possible tomorrow morning. We remain hot and humid for our Tuesday with likely even less coverage in showers than what we have seen today. A cold front arrives on Wednesday to bring more widespread shower activity, but it will do nothing for the heat and humidity.

Klamath County, ORKDRV

Rain and humidity grants a reprieve to Bootleg Fire crews

BLY, Ore. — The introduction of rain and cloud cover over the Bootleg Fire on Tuesday helped fire crews make progress, a welcome break from the unrelenting heat and dryness that have prevailed for weeks in Klamath and Lake counties. As of Wednesday morning, the Bootleg Fire was estimated at...
Environmentbrproud.com

Wednesday Morning: Heat stays high while rain chances continue

Today: Your morning will start mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will be possible again today with stronger storms like yesterday certainly a possibility. The heat will also be a factor today with more feels-like temperatures in the 105 to 112 degree range. Highs will be in the mid-90s with overnight lows in the mid-70s. Mostly clear tonight.
EnvironmentKFOR

Extreme Heat and Humidity Continues

Wednesday will be hot and humid with a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees. Northeastern Oklahoma could see a heat index to 114 degrees! A pop-up storm is possible in southern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the mid 70s under mostly clear skies. Tomorrow will be just as hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s, light winds and a heat index from 100 to 110 degrees. The extreme heat and humidity continues until a cold front arrives early Sunday bringing showers, storms and relief from the heat! Highs could drop to the 80s Sunday and Monday…stay tuned!
Environmentwcbi.com

Dangerous heat & humidity to stick around

SUMMARY: Extreme heat and humidity will remain in place through the coming weekend. While a few stray storms are possible Wednesday, rain chances overall will take a back seat to sun in the near term. Higher odds of rain (and cooler temps) look to return by Sunday and early next week.
Albany, GAWALB 10

More rain then heat builds

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summertime heat sizzled as highs topped the 90s with triple digit feels like readings Tuesday afternoon. As clusters of strong storms moved in temperatures quickly dropped for a nice cool down. However storms brought tons of lightning and heavy rain with threats of flash flooding. A few roads were covered with water early evening. Rain and a few storms continue through the evening. Isolated showers may linger past midnight otherwise a brief break before the next round of rain and storms Wednesday.

