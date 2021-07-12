Heat and humidity to stay, rain to lessen

A few showers have fired around the area, as expected, but we really aren't seeing much in the way of thunder with these showers. Rain showers and perhaps a storm will continue through the evening until sunset when they will start to fall apart. Rain should end by midnight at the latest with some valley fog possible tomorrow morning. We remain hot and humid for our Tuesday with likely even less coverage in showers than what we have seen today. A cold front arrives on Wednesday to bring more widespread shower activity, but it will do nothing for the heat and humidity.