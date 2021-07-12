Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi gets nearly $13 million for rural Covid fight

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi hospitals in rural areas will receive nearly $13 million in federal funding to help fight the coronavirus, according to a news release.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is giving $12,918,800 through its Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program to 50 small rural hospitals in the state, according to the release from the White House. Hospitals can use the money to expand access to testing in rural areas as well as for other coronavirus mitigation efforts needed in their communities.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra in the news release.

The state’s Department of Health Monday announced 796 new coronavirus cases over a three-day period from July 9 through July 11 and two new deaths during that same time period. A little over one million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

