RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police have charged seven people and seized a. significant amount of cash and drugs in two different drug investigations. - Advertisement - In the most recent case, agents seized an ounce of suspected heroin, an ounce of suspected meth, more than $5,500 in cash, 70 Xanax tablets and other drugs and paraphernalia during a search of a home on Merrick Drive in Richmond, the department said.