Cornerstone 2-1 at Kansas tournament

Late runs for and against told the story for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors in four games of a tournament over the weekend in Kansas. Cornerstone won all three of its pool play games then lost in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The Seniors took the opener 6-3 over Westerman (Kansas) behind four late runs in the final two innings, won 9-6 over the Wichita 316 Sluggers thanks to a six-run fifth, won Saturday 8-5 over Big Fred's with a three-run 10th when the game went into extra innings then suffered a 2-1 loss later on Saturday when the game reached the fifth scoreless and Salina scored twice.