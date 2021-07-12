A Splash Hit

Join us as we celebrate Como Harbor, the new home for our seals and sea lions in the heart of Como Zoo. 1225 Estabrook Drive , Saint Paul, Minnesota 55103. Already making a splash, this breathtaking habitat provides plenty of space for Sparky and her friends to swim and porpoise, while bringing visitors up close to these playful and sociable animals. Como Friends’ Sunset Affair is a hybrid event this year with in-person and virtual options, so fans of Como can participate at their comfort level. Whether you join in person or tune in online, you will be captivated by animal guests, gardener and zookeeper talks, and of course, Sparky the sea lion, the star of the evening. You will also have access to our fantastic online silent auction filled with Only-Como items and fabulous custom-created baskets. VIRTUAL SPARKY SPLASH: Perfect for people of all ages, the virtual Sparky Splash ticket includes the live program, access to the online silent auction, party pack to print at home with the Sparky Splash signature drink recipe and family-friendly activities. SPARKY SPLASH AT COMO: We are happy to welcome guests back to Como for Sunset Affair: Sparky Splash! This year’s redesigned in-person event will include all the fun and unique elements that make Sunset Affair special. Your experience will include strolling at Como Zoo past gorillas, giraffes and polar bears while enjoying nibbles and libations from D’Amico Catering. As you enter the KSTP Amphitheater at Como Harbor for the live program, you will get a box filled with gourmet hearty hors d’oeuvres and desserts to enjoy during the Sparky and Friends show. SPARKY SPLASH BOX: Pick up a Sparky Splash Box to celebrate Sunset Affair at home. Each box contains gourmet hors d’oeuvres and desserts from D’Amico Catering for two, along with ingredients for the Sparky Splash signature mocktail, and an Only-Como item. Sparky Splash Box is $150. SILENT AUCTION: Como Friends’ community of supporters always provide fabulous baskets, food and wine experiences and “Only at Como” items for Sunset Affair guests.