Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Receives IBD Stock Rating Upgrade

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JULIE MAK
Investor's Business Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) rose from 94 to 96 Monday. The steel maker stock has a 96 Relative Strength Rating. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. The top-performing stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.

