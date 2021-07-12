Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Receives IBD Stock Rating Upgrade

The IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating for Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) rose from 94 to 96 Monday. The steel maker stock has a 96 Relative Strength Rating. The revised score means the stock currently tops 96% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. The top-performing stocks tend to have a 95 or better grade as they launch a significant move so be sure to keep that in mind when looking for the best stocks to buy and watch.