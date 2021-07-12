Cancel
Make corporations pay their taxes -- David Schendlinger

madison
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI read that many countries, including ours, are wrestling with the question of how to get multinational corporations to pay their taxes. Here’s a modest proposal to solve this problem: Because the Supreme Court has declared that corporations are people, let them pay taxes the way the rest of us do. Make them declare all income earned worldwide and pay taxes on all of it, with a credit for taxes paid to other countries.

