Virtual Genre Film Festival NIGHTSTREAM Announces 2nd Edition, Running from October 7th – 13th

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, it has been officially announced that the NIGHTSTREAM will be back this October, and we're excited to be on-board as a supporting sponsor! The virtual festival is a collaboration between The Boston Underground Film Festival, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, North Bend Film Festival, and the Overlook Film Festival, and last year's event was a huge success with an excellent mix of screenings, special guests, and exclusive events. Here's a look at the official event poster and details on early bird badge sales:

