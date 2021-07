Ever since Mike Brown was a kid growing up in Cleveland and called for Browns great Otto Graham to throw him a pass, he's been a connoisseur of elite NFL quarterbacking. Mike Brown advised Paul Brown to draft Ken Anderson. He told head coach Sam Wyche before his first draft he would feel like it would be a success if they came out of it with Boomer Esiason. And he's been at the fulcrum of the Bengals drafting the most homegrown quarterbacks since the merger, four with at least 97 starts for the team that drafted them.