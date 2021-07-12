Horror Highlights: THE EVIL DEAD, FEAR STREET, THE VIDEO STORE, and ALICE, DARLING
Sam Raimi’s “THE EVIL DEAD” Coming to Cinemas Nationwide on Oct. 7 for Its 40th Anniversary: "LOS ANGELES, CA – July 12, 2021- Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi’s original 1981 horror classic, “THE EVIL DEAD” back to cinemas nationwide for its 40th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film’s iconic lead character, Ashley “Ash” Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise including the upcoming feature installment “EVIL DEAD RISE.”dailydead.com
