Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Horror Highlights: THE EVIL DEAD, FEAR STREET, THE VIDEO STORE, and ALICE, DARLING

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Raimi’s “THE EVIL DEAD” Coming to Cinemas Nationwide on Oct. 7 for Its 40th Anniversary: "LOS ANGELES, CA – July 12, 2021- Fathom Events and Grindhouse Releasing are set to bring writer/director Sam Raimi’s original 1981 horror classic, “THE EVIL DEAD” back to cinemas nationwide for its 40th anniversary. In addition to the movie that spawned a film, TV, and video game franchise, attendees will be treated to an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, who portrayed the film’s iconic lead character, Ashley “Ash” Williams. The seminal film spawned a multimedia franchise including the upcoming feature installment “EVIL DEAD RISE.”

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Mary Nighy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Street#The Evil Dead#The Horrors#Evil Dead Ii#Cinemas Nationwide#Fathomevents Com#Campbell#Ex Mortis#Grindhouse Releasing Co#Shadyside#Melrose West Hollywood#Hectic Films#The Video Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Full US Trailer for Creepy Icelandic Thriller 'Lamb' with Noomi Rapace

"It's not a child. It's an animal." Someone loves their little lamb a bit too much. A24 has revealed an official US trailer for an unsettling film from Iceland called Lamb, which just premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this month. A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They will soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale. This one is described in reviews as a "highly original take on the anxieties of being a parent, a tale in which nature plus nurture yields a nightmare." The film stars Noomi Rapace (who is actually Swedish but she moved to Iceland as a child where she spent some time growing up), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Hilmir Snær Guðnason. This looks like it starts out as an intriguing story about connecting with a little lamb, but gets dark and intense in the second half. Do all the other sheep know what's going on? Huh.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ New Movie Now On Netflix

Bruce Willis and sci-fi have combined to deliver several great movies over the decades including 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon and Looper, but we’re obviously not going to get anything up to those sort of standards during the actor’s continued drive to star in as many VOD genre films as humanly possible.
Movieslrmonline.com

Malignant Trailer Conjures Up The Devil As A Serial Killer

Malignant starring Annabelle Wallis and directed by James Wan. After years of directing in the horror genre with Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring, director James Wan is back with a new original horror film that’ll scare the bejeebers out of you and perhaps a start of another frightening franchise with Malignant.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer for action thriller Out of Death starring Bruce Willis and Jaime King

ILY FIlms have released a poster and trailer for the UK release of the new action thriller Out of Death which stars Bruce Willis as a retired cop whose solitude in the wilderness is disturbed when a hiker (Jaime King) on the run from dirty police begs for his help and they find themselves in a desperate fight for survival and exposing the truth at any cost; check them out here along with a batch of official promotional images…
MoviesSlate

Fear Street

This interview contains spoilers for the entire Fear Street trilogy. Horror movie franchises are notorious for dragging on long after the spring has gone from the machete-wielding killer’s step, but the Fear Street trilogy now streaming in its entirety on Netflix is a delightful exception. Over three movies that hop backward in time from the mid-’90s to the late ’70s to the 17th century, the trilogy—loosely inspired by the bestselling series from young adult horror maestro R.L. Stine—traces the origins of an ancient evil that menaces the doomed suburb of Shadyside, a witch’s curse that turns out to be much more complicated than it seems. With Fear Street’s third part, set in 1666, now streaming, Slate talked to director Leigh Janiak, who had the massive task of directing and co-writing all three movies, about the horror favorites that inspired her, filling the genre’s blind spots, and why it was important that the movies be a lot gorier than the books. The conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Fear Street: 1666 Finally Gets to the Origins of a Generations-Long Curse, Capping a Solid Horror Trilogy

Wrapping up director Leigh Janiak’s three-part horror cycle loosely based on the “Fear Street” books by R.L. Stine, Fear Street Part Three: 1666 begins by finally throwing us into the story of a cursed town and a witch who supposedly possesses people in said town, leading to mass killings every couple of decades. By diving back to 1666, screenwriters Phil Graziadei, Janiak, and Kate Trefry unveil the origins of Sarah Fier, played by Kiana Madeira, who also played lead character Deena in the 1994 chapter. In fact, nearly all of the character in 1666 are portrayed by actors from the two other parts, which could be slightly confusing or a very smart move, depending on how invested you were in the first two movies.
MoviesTimes-News

25 years after 'Scream,' Netflix's 'Fear Street' trilogy reinvents the teen slasher again

The history of the R-rated teen slasher movie is rife with scream queens. Kiana Madeira is not one of them. The 28-year-old actress didn’t think that her tough and resilient character Deena Johnson would be the type to scream bloody murder – even though bloody murder is what she’s usually encountering – in Netflix’s new “Fear Street” film trilogy.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Fear Street Part 3 1666 The Best movie of the Horror Trilogy? [SPOILER]

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 brings Netflix‘s horror movie series event of the summer to a close with a slam dunk of an ending that flips Sarah Fier’s story on its head. We’ve been on this roller-coaster journey since Friday, July 2 when Part 1 took the viewers to 1994 minutes earlier than the Shadyside Mall grew to become a homicide scene. From there we had been dropped into the center of a cursed city’s limitless cycle of tragedy. For centuries, Sarah Fier has borne the blame for each mass homicide in the city. It occurs so typically that Shadyside has earned the nickname Killer Capital USA. In distinction, their neighboring city Sunnyvale has seen nothing however prosperity.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Doesn’t End Here: Leigh Janiak Hopes to Create Horror Spin on MCU

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for the “Fear Street” trilogy.]. Like any cinematic series hoping to keep going, the final film in Leigh Janiak’s “Fear Street” trilogy sets up for plenty more thrills and chills to come. While “Fear Street Part 3: 1666” ends on a high, as Deena (Kiana Madeira), Sam (Olivia Scott Welch), Josh (Benjamin Flores Jr.), Martin (Darrell Britt-Gibson), and Constance (Gillian Jacobs) vanquish an ancient evil, clear Sarah Fier’s name (and witchy past), and seem to make some pretty big inroads toward saving their long ill-fated hometown of Shadyside, a post-credits scene threatens that peace.
TV & VideosComicBook

Fear Street Star Breaks Down the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in New Video

To the surprise of many, Netflix's Fear Street trilogy took an ambitious approach to the adaptation of the R.L. Stine book series, opting to instead craft an entirely original three-film narrative that honored the spirit of the source material instead of lifting specific narrative elements from any particular entry. While it might not have featured overt references to the original book series, eagle-eyed Fear Street fans surely picked up on some of the more obscure references, with the films also featuring a number of references and nods to iconic and beloved horror properties, with star Sadie Sink pointing out some of the Easter eggs you might have missed in the above video. All three Fear Street films are currently streaming on Netflix.
MoviesCollider

'Fear Street': We Have Guillermo del Toro to Thank for One Key Aspect of the Horror Trilogy

Fish men, foul-mouthed red devils, giant sea-dwelling kaiju: all creatures we have acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro to thank for. And now, we have...flies? Leigh Janiak, writer and director of Netflix’s hit Fear Street film trilogy, revealed in an interview with Moviefone that del Toro is responsible for one of the films’ biggest (and possibly grossest) unifying elements, even going so far as to earn him a sneaky nod in the film’s credits.
TV & Videosgoombastomp.com

Fear Street: Netflix’s Bold Time-Hopping Trilogy Injects Fresh New Life Into Horror

That 2021 would see a revival of a franchise like Fear Street has to be one of the biggest shocks in the film world. Based on R.L. Stine‘s book series from the 1990s, Fear Street readers may have expected a somewhat tame retread of some of the more popular stories. Instead, they got a tense, fun, genre-bending trip that will emerge as some of the best horror of the year.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Fear Street 4: Will it happen on Netflix?

Fear Street has now completed its trilogy and revealed all about the curse that had haunted Shadyside for centuries, but is this really the end?. The credits of Fear Street Part 3: 1666 had a final shocker in store for fans as we saw the widow's book of spells being taken by somebody. It's a fair bet that the book was taken by somebody with knowledge of what it could do, namely make a deal with the Devil to get anything you want, so Shadyside might not be free just yet.
MoviesTVOvermind

The Evil Dead is Coming Back to Theaters for 40th Anniversary

There are plenty of horror movies out there that are considered to be among some of the best that is there to be offered, but The Evil Dead is one of those that has managed to overcome what have to be seriously great odds since let’s be honest, back in the day the first movie was great, but it managed to get goofy in a big hurry. That’s not a bad thing since the second movie is the one that a lot of people happen to remember the best since this was when Ash really turned on the personality and started to get into the whole aspect of fighting against the evil that had been unleashed after reading from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, or Book of the Dead. The second movie retconned a bit of the first movie since instead of a group that went to the cabin in the woods, no relation to that other goofy but hilarious horror movie, the sequel saw only Ash and his girlfriend in the cabin, and took things even further as the evil managed to get into his hand, which he promptly took off with the chainsaw that would eventually replace it.
TV & Videos/Film

‘Fear Street’ Spoiler Review: Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Mines Nostalgia While Looking to the Future

Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, a three-week spree of crimes against innocent Shadysiders, ended on Friday. It’s possibly the biggest slasher-movie event since the 2018 Halloween broke box-office records for its franchise and production company. There have been other slasher flicks since then; the bloody body-swap Freaky comes to mind as one genre torch-bearer, seen mostly on VOD late last year. However, with its staggered release pattern — instant summer sequels, now available to stream! — Fear Street has built up a sustained momentum this month that goes unmatched by other recent entries in the genre.
Moviesthecollegiatelive.com

The Killers At The End Of The Fear Street: A Review Of ‘Fear Street: Part Three 1666’

Greetings Nightlighters, it is I “the sometimes imitated, never intimidated, never cynical comic book creating kid” Jamie Miller here, with yet another issue of Nightlight. Well my friends, it’s all been leading to this. “Fear Street: Part Three 1666” the final chapter in the “Fear Street saga” has been released, and oh what a chapter it was.

Comments / 0

Community Policy