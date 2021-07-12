Video Interview: Director Adam Robitel Discusses Raising the Stakes and Playing a New Game for ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
After the breakout success of Escape Room in 2019, the follow-up effort from Adam Robitel—Tournament of Champions—is finally set to be unleashed in theaters beginning this Friday, July 16th, courtesy of Columbia Pictures. Picking up right where the original film left off, the sequel finds survivors Zoey (Taylor Russell) and Ben (Logan Miller) heading off to New York in search for answers as to just who was behind their terrifying experiences inside the series of escape rooms previously, and just why they were hellbent on leaving no survivors of the game in the first place.dailydead.com
Comments / 0