Video Interview: Director Adam Robitel Discusses Raising the Stakes and Playing a New Game for ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

At the conclusion of 2019’s Escape Room, it left audiences with a big question and a budding criminal enterprise. It brought characters together for specific reasons to fight through an assortment of fun, horror set-pieces. Perhaps it made you think twice about that Friday night outing with friends. The first film gave you just enough backstory on each character to make you care. The puzzles were inventive enough for certain nail-biting moments. When composing a sequel to a mid-sized, successful horror film, there are certain pitfalls that it can fall into. There’s a need to go for bigger thrills, bigger kills, and an escalating all-encompassing antagonist. If you look at the Saw and Hostel franchises, they seemed to have felt that pressure. To the tune of more gore at the expense of the story.