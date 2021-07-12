Kmart Turns Off Its Last Blue Light In Manhattan
The Blue Lights — indeed all the lights — have been turned off at the last remaining Kmart store in Manhattan, the once groundbreaking and now sad Astor Place location. As reported by social media earlier today — Kmart’s parent company Transformco no longer makes any announcements of any sort, much less store closings — the two-level location bordering Greenwich Village and the East Village across the street from Cooper Union closed unceremoniously after business yesterday.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0