2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Price Starts At $23,990, Tops Out Over $40k

Hyundai seems pretty confident in the Santa Cruz Pickup, so much so that it’s priced well above its main competition, the Ford Maverick. Hyundai has announced that the Santa Cruz pickup will go on sale at the end of July 2021. It will carry a price tag of $23,990 for the entry-level, FWD, SE model, while the range-topping limited trim with the 2.5-liter turbocharged engine and AWD will command a steep price of $39,720. In comparison, the new Ford Maverick starts out at just $19,995, and it’s coming from an automaker that knows a thing of two about trucks. It will even be offered with an FX4 package that will being with it more off-road capability, but with AWD vs. 4WD. The Santa Cruz will offer up to 275 horsepower, which isn’t bad for a smaller truck, which might be its strongest selling point as the range-topping Maverick will come with just 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque from a turbocharged, 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder. Click on the full-screen button on the slider above to read our dedicated webstory on the Hyundai Santa Cruz and what it brings to the table.