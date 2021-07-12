Cancel
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Price Starts At $23,990, Tops Out Over $40k

By Christopher Smith
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The compact pickup truck war in the US market just bumped up a notch. Hyundai finally announced pricing for its Santa Cruz, and the initial reaction might be one of shock. The base model Santa Cruz SE starts at $23,990, a full $4,000 (okay, $3,995 to be specific) more than its Blue Oval competitor, the 2022 Ford Maverick. However, there's a bit more to it than that.

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

