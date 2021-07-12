Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A QUIET PLACE PART II Arrives on Digital July 13th, with 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release July 27th

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you didn't have a chance to catch A Quiet Place Part II in theaters, you will get a chance to check it out on the platform / format of your choice this month! Here's a look at the official cover art and home media release details from Paramount Home Entertainment:

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#A Quiet Place Part Ii#4k Ultra Hd#Digital July 13th#K Uhd#Dvd#Rotten Tomatoes#Screen International#Digital July 13 2021#Blu Ray Discs#Dolby Vision#Hdr#Bfca#Dolby Atmos#K Ultra Hd Blu Ray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesIGN

A Quiet Place Part II - "Directing Emily Blunt" Featurette

In this clip, which comes from the special features available on the Digital and Blu-ray/4K releases of A Quiet Place Part II, Director John Krasinski gives a behind-the-scenes look at how a terrifying car sequence in the movie was filmed. In A Quiet Place Part II, following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path in this terrifyingly suspenseful thriller. The film is written and directed by John Krasinski, and stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou. A Quiet Place Part II is available now on Digital, and releases on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 27, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Is Now Streaming on Paramount Plus

It’s only been 46 days since A Quiet Place Part II premiered in theaters. The film sat on the shelf for over a year due to the Covid pandemic, then finally debuted on the big screen on May 28, 2021 as one of the first major blockbusters to return to multiplexes following months and months of coronavirus-related closures and delays. The film did fairly well, too, grossing over $150 million in the U.S. and more than $279 million worldwide. Granted, that's less than the first movie’s $350 million the first Quiet Place grossed. But given the state of the world — and the state of movie theaters — those are solid numbers.
TV & VideosTheHDRoom

‘The Nevers’ Season 1 Part 1 Blu-ray and DVD Release Date, Details

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The first part of HBO’s original series The Nevers spanning 6 episodes is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on an October 1st, 2021 release date. Part 2 will come at a later date, the same way the first season on HBO was split into two.
TV & Videosdailydead.com

THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR is Coming to Blu-ray & DVD on October 12th, 2021

Just in time for Halloween, Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing The Haunting of Bly Manor on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th!. Certified Fresh with a Tomatometer score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes*, “THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR” arrives just in time for Halloween on Blu-ray and DVD October 12, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

New on DVD: Silent terror returns in 'A Quiet Place Part II'

A scary sequel where the very last thing you want to do is scream tops the DVD releases for the week of July 27. "A Quiet Place Part II" picks up immediately after the events of the first film, while also providing a tantalizing glimpse of Day 1 when the monsters first arrived and ushered in humanity's silent era. In the film's present, the surviving members of the Abbott family must leave home and find new shelter from the deadly creatures with super hearing.
Moviesbeverlypress.com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ builds a rich world and a few striking thrills

A sad truth: a sequel or spinoff to “A Quiet Place” would face an uphill challenge replicating what made the 2018 horror darling such a memorable experience. John Krasinski, director of both – and co-lead of the first –knows that as the second chapter in the Abbott family’s fight against aliens with very astute hearing feels less like, well, a quiet place and more akin to a rich expanding world with more corners to explore.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Hopping to 4K, Blu-ray and DVD in August

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment have announced an August 24th, 2021 release date for the sequel Peter Rabbit 2 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Before that, Sony is rolling out...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide - July 18 - July 24, 2021

Release announcements have been huge this month. We have added over 200 so far as of the 17th and there's two weeks left to the month! (An average month consists of around 225 titles added.) This is great news for physical media, let's just remember to buy the titles we have been waiting for to arrive on disc.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

MY HEART CAN’T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO Arrives On Blu-ray & DVD on August 10th

Starring Patrick Fugit, Owen Campbell and Ingrid Sophie Schram. Dwight and his sister Jessie reach a crossroads over what to do about their younger brother Thomas’ mysterious illness. The increasingly dangerous task of keeping him alive weighs heavy on sensitive Dwight, and as a fiercely private and close-knit family unit, Thomas and Jessie depend on him and the rituals they’ve learned in order to keep their secret. Dwight yearns for another life, but Jessie will stop at nothing to keep her family together.
Moviesdailydead.com

July 20th Genre Releases Include JAKOB’S WIFE (Blu-ray / DVD), SPIRAL: FROM THE BOOK OF SAW (4K / Blu-ray / DVD / On Demand), DEAD & BURIED (4K / Blu-ray)

Hello, everyone! I hope you have your wallets ready because we have a huge day of horror and sci-fi home media releases this week, and there are a ton of different titles fans are definitely going to want to add to their collections. Blue Underground has given the criminally undercelebrated Dead & Buried the 4K treatment for their 3-Disc Limited Edition release of the film, and if you’re a big fan of sci-fi/action movies, you’ll definitely want to pick up the latest Vestron Video release, The Wraith, which Lionsgate is putting out on Blu this Tuesday as well.
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 20th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Trek Discovery – Season 3, The Walking Dead: Season 10, Spiral, Die In A Gunfight and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
MoviesHastings Tribune

List of DVD release dates for July 20 and beyond

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:. 20: Bordertown: Season 3 (Blu-ray) 20: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (Blu-ray) 27: A Quiet Place Part II. 27: American Gods: Season 3. 27: Devils: Season One. 27: Every...
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Marvel's Black Widow coming to Blu-ray & 4K UHD Blu-ray

Scarlett Johansson's Final Tour as Black Widow Arrives on Disc September 14th. Marvel's big return to theaters after a prolonged delay due to the ongoing global pandemic Black Widow hits 1080p Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 14th with an early Digital streaming release on August 10th. Ever since her first appearance in Iron Man 2, Johansson has embodied Natashia Romanoff as a supporting character or part of a team ensemble. Now in her own solo adventure, she must face the secrets of her dark past alongside the family she left behind long ago.
MoviesGizmodo

Black Widow's Coming to Digital, DVD, and Blu-ray Earlier Than Expected

Amid concerns from theater owners about Black Widow’s pandemic box office success, Marvel Studios is already moving forward with the movie’s larger home release. MCU fans will be able to own digital and physical editions a little sooner than they think. Today, Marvel announced that a digital edition of Black...
Moviesdigitalchumps.com

Profile making it Digital on July 27th, Blu-ray/DVD on August 10th

Haven’t seen it, but it does look interesting. Inspired by true events, PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist on her quest to bait and expose a terrorist recruiter through social media, while trying not to be sucked in by her recruiter and lured into becoming a militant extremist herself. The unconventional thriller plays out entirely on a computer screen in the screen life format, directed by Timur Bekmambetov.
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

The Next Chapter Gets Told in ‘A Quiet Place 2’ Out Now on Blu-Ray

I was pretty impressed with A Quiet Place. It was different from the usual horror films that come out and told a thrilling story. I wasn’t too shocked when a sequel to this film was announced. When I heard A Quiet Place 2 was coming out on Blu-Ray I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this sequel and here is my thoughts on it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy