By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Howard Hawkins, also known as Mark McClendon, was arrested by Pittsburgh Police on Friday. Hawkins is being charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Ahmir Tuli in February of 2021. RELATED STORIES: Man Wanted In Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Ahmir Tuli Arrested In California Woman Charged In Connection With Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old North Hills Graduate Ahmir Tuli Police: Man Dies After Being Shot In The Strip District Earlier this month, Hawkins was arrested in North Hollywood, California. He is facing charges of criminal homicide and firearms violations.