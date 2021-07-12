Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: GREAT WHITE is a Guppy within its Subgenre

By Caitlin Kennedy
dailydead.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the creature feature subgenre, shark movies represent a unique sect capable of encompassing a range that spans from Jaws to Sharknado. Shark films can be truly exceptional pieces of film and they can be so off-the-wall and ridiculous that they achieve a whole other form of greatness. From the frightening to the ludicrous, shark movies are easy to love and offer a simple blueprint for filmmakers to follow. Which is why it’s almost impressive how much Great White manages to miss the mark.

dailydead.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katrina Bowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great White Shark#Guppy#Shark Attacks#Tucker Dale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Great White’ Review: Shark Survival Saga Treads Familiar Waters

One has to imagine that conceptualizing a shark attack scene must be relatively easy. There’s a reason that these animals have (unfairly, as any marine biologist will tell you) become such evergreen villains in nature thrillers, and the basic cinematic architecture of an attack scene hasn’t changed all that much since “Jaws.” But the scariest part of a shark attack is the element of surprise, and for that to work, a shark film faces its toughest challenge: thinking of something for its potential chum to do in the moments when a shark is not attacking them.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Movie Review: Werewolves Within - A Fun Comedy Horror Lacking Some Bite

You'd be forgiven for thinking this movie has nothing to do with games at all, but Werewolves Within is in fact based on a relatively obscure PlayStation VR game of the same name (itself based on a tabletop game simply named Werewolf). Ubisoft's virtual reality title is a social multiplayer game in which players are assigned various roles within a town, and through conversations and observation, must figure out the identity of the werewolf among them, who is attempting to slyly kill everyone off. While that core premise leads quite naturally to a whodunnit mystery film, that's about all that's borrowed from the game.
MoviesComing Soon!

Interview: Katrina Bowden Discusses Underwater Filming in Great White

RLJE Films & Shudder’s Great White is out today in theaters, on demand, and digitally. Directed by Martin Wilson, the thriller stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD), Aaron Jakubenko (Tidelands), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano (Neighbours), and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters) as seaplane passengers that get stranded and have to face off against a shark.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

GREAT WHITE – Review

GREAT WHITE is an aptly, if not particularly creatively named movie. It is merely one in a long line of movies that vilify the species of shark, and not even especially a good vilification. It starts out with promise, a young honeymooning couple enjoying a dip in a peaceful lagoon, only to become the first people eaten by the titular beastie. This is the highest quality the movie will achieve however, as from here on out there is clunky dialogue, strange character building, and the one thing that kills a movie faster than a speeding shark, the requisite stupid, predictable mistakes it takes to put otherwise apparently intelligent people in to dumb, dangerous, and almost always fatal positions. There are unexplored plot threads, unlikeable characters, and unnecessary things that serve no purpose other than to drag the viewer in to a “this character is flawed” or “this character needs to live” or “this character is too dumb to have survived this long on his own without falling to his death in a fast-food chain” internal discussion.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Werewolves Within Review: A Unique Alignment With Horror & Comedy

Sometimes the best horror films can come from a place of comedic joy, even if a tad dark and surprising at points. Recently I had the opportunity to watch Werewolves Within, a horror-comedy with a star-studded cast that arrived with just a perfect amount of dark humor for a fan of the macabre like me. The film follows a park ranger, Finn Wheeler, played by Sam Richardson (Veep, The Tomorrow War), who gets reassigned to the town of Beaverfield only to find there's more to the job than he's bargained for. Starring alongside him, Milana Vayntrub, who plays Cecily Moore, becomes a fantastic counterpoint to Richardson's initially timid character. Werewolves Within involves a sort of whodunnit plot, where classic detective qualities intersect with pure horror cinema moments. When the very small group of townspeople experience a clash of personalities amidst a missing dog and a dead body, it's up to Finn, the outsider, to attempt to regain some sense of order or answers.
MoviesComicBook

Great White Director Martin Wilson on Breathing New Life Into the Ocean-Based Horror Film

For as long as humans have been venturing out into the ocean, people have been afraid of sharks, knowing that we're in their domain and that any wrong move could come with disastrous results. Back in 1975, Steven Spielberg took the terror to a new level with his adaptation of Peter Benchley's novel Jaws, which set the standard of what could be accomplished in shark-themed thrillers. Filmmaker Martin Wilson, however, rose to the challenge of finding new ways to explore stories set on the water, with his new film Great White not only honoring what Speilberg accomplished, but also finding new perspectives and themes to explore to craft an entirely new experience. Great White hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital July 16th.
Comicsrue-morgue.com

August Short Horror Releases on ALTER

If you’re into short horror, the folks at ALTER have you covered. Rue Morgue wants to make sure you’re up-to-date on all of the cool stuff they have coming up, so each month we’ll be highlighting their upcoming releases. Take a look at what they have planned for August 2021:
MoviesKSLTV

Review: ‘The Green Knight’ Movie Is Great Art, But Not Great Entertainment

SALT LAKE CITY — The tales of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table are centuries-old legends, and many films have been set in that era. Most predictably focus on Arthur, Merlin or Lancelot. But “The Green Knight” from A24 Films departs from this, and follows one of the lesser-known knights on an adventure based on a 14th century epic poem.
MoviesWashington Square News

Review: “Ballad of a White Cow”

What do a prison, a dairy plant, and a deaf girl have in common? In “Ballad of a White Cow,” it is the formation of a permanent underclass — symbols of a seldom-seen Iran. The country is no stranger to artistic dissent (Jafar Panahi’s entire oeuvre), but this devastating realist...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Review

Do you love Victorian London, complete with horse-drawn carts, an untempered adoration of the Queen, and the Great British Empire? Well, do we have the games for you! Set in the age of unchecked imperialism, colonialism and other fun elements, we join defence attorney and ancestor of Phoenix Wright, Ryunosuke Naruhodo. He finds himself on a study trip to good ol’ Blighty to learn the legal systems of the country, but soon ends up embroiled in a sequence of increasingly desperate legal situations.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Touching Greatness

While his thoroughly entertaining memoir is primarily a chronicle of the longtime author-sportscaster’s interractions with some of our greatest athletes, he also manages to generously spotlight his experiences with cool music, notably by a popular L.A. club band called The Trips (his brother Glenn’s group) who were active in the ‘60s. Rock bands Gary Lewis & the Playboys, Bobby Fuller 4, The Doors, The Byrds, The Eagles and others all make appearances in this lively look back.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Pig’ Review: Nicolas Cage Gives One of His Best Performances in This Haunting Drama

“Nicolas Cage is a guy looking for his stolen pig,” the general premise of Michael Sarnoski‘s elegant, haunting, mournful movie Pig, likely inspires more than a few assumptions. You’d be forgiven for assuming that a movie like that would be some sort of goofy, indie John Wick knock-off. You’d also be forgiven for assuming that Cage, playing the […]
MoviesComicBook

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Set Photo Reveals First Look at Mirage

Prinicipal photography is underway on Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh film in the Transformers franchise, and fans may have already gotten their first look at one of the movie's main protagonists. Friday, pictures surfaced on social media showing a pair of silver Porsches, the "alternate" form for Mirage, an Autobot spy that last appeared in Transformers: Age of Extinction.
Moviesdailydead.com

August 2021 VOD & Digital Releases Include BRAND NEW CHERRY FLAVOR, JAKOB’S WIFE, HOWLING VILLAGE

Hello, dear readers! As we head into the dog days of summer, if you need a way to beat the heat, why not stay in and catch some horror and sci-fi movies from the comfort of your own home? Here’s a look at all the great titles headed to VOD and Digital throughout the month of August, featuring an array of films headed to Shudder, Netflix, Amazon, and a variety of digital rental platforms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy