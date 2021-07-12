Review: GREAT WHITE is a Guppy within its Subgenre
Of the creature feature subgenre, shark movies represent a unique sect capable of encompassing a range that spans from Jaws to Sharknado. Shark films can be truly exceptional pieces of film and they can be so off-the-wall and ridiculous that they achieve a whole other form of greatness. From the frightening to the ludicrous, shark movies are easy to love and offer a simple blueprint for filmmakers to follow. Which is why it’s almost impressive how much Great White manages to miss the mark.dailydead.com
