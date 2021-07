The Final Fantasy series has produced some of the best single-player JRPGs to ever grace a console, and their MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, is as good as any other single-player entry. Final Fantasy XIV launched more than a decade ago to a much tumultuous reception, but since then, thanks to a passionate development team, Final Fantasy XIV was successfully relaunched and has skyrocketed in popularity and is one of the best multiplayer games on the PC. With Endwalker on the horizon, Final Fantasy XIV promises to surprise players with one of the most exciting expansion passes to date. Here's everything we know about Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.