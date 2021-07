The Chicago Cubs had to come back in order to even make it tied in the 9th inning on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds. It wasn’t the best game for Kyle Hendricks on the mound but they found themselves in a position to win thanks to some clutch hitting throughout the game. When Javier Baez came up to bat in the 9th inning against his arch-rival Amir Garrett, you knew things could get chippy.