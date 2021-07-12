Cancel
Negotiation without Fear: Strategies and Tools to Maximize Your Outcomes.

KPCW
KPCW
 15 days ago
Author and Kellogg School of Management Professor Victoria Medvec shares unique and proprietary negotiation strategies as she talks about her new book NEGOTIATE WITHOUT FEAR: Strategies and Tools to Maximize Your Outcomes.

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
280K+
Views
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
