Dems leave Texas to try to stop GOP voting bill
Democrats in the Texas Legislature are bolting for Washington, D.C., to try to stop Republicans from enacting new voting restrictions. (July 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ea35bb391b434ea7a3ff6f5af10215a2.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
Comments / 0