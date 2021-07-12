Key to the city: Marti Swanson honored for years of service to city of La Porte

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A new audit showed just how much taxpayer money went into repairs of the famed Long Beach landmark the Queen Mary, though its now unclear why some of those repairs were never completed. “That’s the very first thing I saw when I came to the U.S. It’s a very important piece of art for us,” said Long Beach resident Ramon Rojas. As much as locals want to keep the Queen Mary, a new audit just released found the City of Long Beach overpaid to repair the legendary ship five years ago, and even now, dozens of repairs are...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO