Albany, NY

Experts say no quick fix for gun violence

By Heather Kovar
WRGB
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — CBS6 continues to look into what it takes to curb gun violence after two people were shot near the State Capitol in Albany Sunday. Less than a week ago Governor Cuomo declared a gun violence disaster emergency for the state. We spoke with law enforcement, lawmakers and anti-violence groups and they all say solving gun violence isn’t going to be a quick fix. That it’s going to take time and investment to help and change human behavior.

