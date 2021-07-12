Experts say no quick fix for gun violence

CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — CBS6 continues to look into what it takes to curb gun violence after two people were shot near the State Capitol in Albany Sunday. Less than a week ago Governor Cuomo declared a gun violence disaster emergency for the state. We spoke with law enforcement, lawmakers and anti-violence groups and they all say solving gun violence isn’t going to be a quick fix. That it’s going to take time and investment to help and change human behavior.