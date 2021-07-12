Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monmouth County, NJ

Needles and syringes wash up on NJ beaches

By Dan Alexander
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syringes and needles washed up on at least two Monmouth County beaches on Sunday but were cleaned up to allow for swimming on Monday. Park rangers at Seven Presidents Park in Long Branch noticed them at the high tide mark and contacted the Monmouth County Health Department, which sent an inspector, according to Monmouth County Park System Assistant Director Andrew Spears.

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Monmouth Beach, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
City
Sandy Hook, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#Syringes#Clean Water#Needles#Clean Ocean Action#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Manasquan, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Fishing boat partially sinks in Manasquan, NJ Inlet

MANASQUAN — A fishing boat that struck a jetty partially sank in Manasquan Inlet on Tuesday night. The Coast Guard told New Jersey 101.5 the fishing vessel Olivia Grace hit a jetty upon their return to the inlet. The boat became flooded as it headed for the dock, according to spokeswoman for the Coast Guard.
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

NJ teachers union says schools should mask up again

TRENTON — Add the state's largest teachers' union to those who support "universal" masking in schools for the upcoming season, based on this week's updated CDC guidance. “As we have from the beginning, we continue to advocate for the highest standards of health and safety in our public schools. We continue to believe that New Jersey’s public schools should follow the guidance of medical and public health experts, including CDC," according to New Jersey Education Association spokesman Steven Baker in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

Ciattarelli wants more vax exemptions in NJ

As more businesses, schools and government agencies impose COVID vaccination requirements, the republican candidate for New Jersey governor wants more exemptions. Speaking during a Facebook live event hosted by the NJ Public Health Innovation PAC, Jack Ciattarelli said he has always been about medical freedom. "I don't think government has any right to tell any individual they have to take a vaccine or a medicine." The organization Ciattarelli was speaking to is largely against mandatory vaccinations.
EnvironmentPosted by
Beach Radio

Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Current conditions and forecast as of Wednesday morning. 8 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) TODAY...N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E this afternoon. Seas 2 ft or less. A slight chance of tstms late. Swell mainly from the SE with a dominant period of 8 seconds. TONIGHT...SE winds...
Public HealthPosted by
Beach Radio

All the COVID variants present in NJ and what they mean

The Delta mutation is getting the blame for a spike in new positive COVID tests in New Jersey and a surge in cases nationwide. State health officials say it now accounts for 75% of all new cases in the Garden State. Scientists say it has shown some resistance to vaccine and New Jersey has documented over 5,000 breakthrough infections they believe are Delta cases.
Health ServicesPosted by
Beach Radio

Nursing home operator in NJ mandating COVID-19 vaccine

The Garden State's largest private nursing home operator is now part of a list of care providers throughout the country, including major hospital systems in New Jersey, that are requiring that their workforce be vaccinated against COVID-19. "Our COVID-19 Task Force, which includes outside infectious disease consultant experts, has provided...
PoliticsPosted by
Beach Radio

New Jersey Day! What Do You Love or Hate About the Garden State

Today (July 27th) is National New Jersey Day! and today we are celebrating living in New Jersey by asking YOU what do you love or hate about the Garden State?. I have lived in New Jersey my whole life, but I've traveled and I still think New Jersey is the best state, yes I know some may disagree....but Jersey has a little bit of everything. Beaches, forests, mountains, cities, suburbs etc. Lots of beautiful country roads and highways connecting to Philadelphia and New York City. Take a trip to Highpoint and mountain climb or be at sea level on some of the best beaches anywhere in the nation. Jersey has it all. Cornfields and city streets. Densely populated neighborhoods and places that seem completed isolated. Gambling in Atlantic City, The Statue of Liberty and Washington’s Headquarters. History is everywhere, New Jersey was the 3rd state to enter the union …. December 18, 1787.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Sit Back and Enjoy! 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ [Photo Gallery]

It's summertime here at the Jersey Shore. We have some of the most beautiful spots to eat a perfect meal here in Ocean County. Water views at Shore restaurants are the best. When family visits they always want a beautiful view while eating here in New Jersey. We have a lot to choose from. Let's check out the 10 Best Waterfront Restaurants, with the help from yelp.com and lots of emails from you, do you agree?

Comments / 0

Community Policy