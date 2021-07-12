Cancel
Louis A. Benoit 1951 – 2021

Cover picture for the articleSierra Village, CA…Louis A. Benoit 11/12/1951 – 7/5/2021. Louis A. Benoit, 69, of Sierra Village, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Word of Life Rest Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Louis’ Life at 11:00 A.M. at the Word of Life Fellowship, both at 24630 Hwy 108, Mi Wuk Village, CA.

