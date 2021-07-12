Cancel
JoJo Siwa Shows Off ‘The J Team’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger JoJo Siwa just debuted the official teaser trailer for her upcoming musical, The J Team. The teaser arrived via her social media channels, with Siwa writing, “AHHHHH!!!!! I’m so excited to FINALLY share the tease for my new movie ‘The J Team’ 🌈❤️🎀 I’m SO happy with how this movie came to life!! It’s been in the works for 3 years now so to finally share it with you is a DREAM come true!!!”

