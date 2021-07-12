JoJo Siwa Shows Off ‘The J Team’ Teaser Trailer and Poster

Netflix has released these teaser trailer and teaser art for SPRIGGAN coming 2022. The secrets of an ancient civilization are left in their hands!. “Spriggan” (written by Hiroshi Takashige and illustrated by Ryoji Minagawa) was published in Weekly Shonen Sunday by Shogakukan from 1989 to 1996. This legendary manga that took the ’90s by storm has sold over ten million copies in total, and an anime film was released in 1998. 30 years after the manga began its run, this story is set to be transformed into a Netflix Original Anime Series by david production. This series is directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi, the director of “Dragon Pilot” and “Kiznaiver.” The screenplay and series composition was headed by Hiroshi Seko, who worked on “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “Banana Fish.” Character designer and supervising animation director Shuhei Handa also worked on “Little Witch Academia.” Additional staff members were also announced. JNTHED will lead production design, Norihito Ishii will serve as CG director, Osamu Mikasa will head color design, Yuji Kaneko will serve as art director, and Yosuke Motoki will serve as director of photography.