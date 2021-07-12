An interview with Milpitas Unified School District Superintendent Cheryl Jordan

Summer is in full swing and students across the land are rejoicing! Even teachers get time off, and deservedly so. And yet, even though school is the last thing many people want to think about right now, we thought this would be the perfect time to take a moment and reflect on how the Milpitas Unified School District (MUSD) fared this past school year. How did students, teachers, and parents cope with the drastic changes implemented in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19? And what is the district planning for this coming school year?