MLB All-Star Home Run Derby 2021 live stream (7/12) How to watch online, TV info, time

By Creg Stephenson
AL.com
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby takes place Monday, July 12, at Coors Field in Denver. The event will be live streamed on fuboTV. The eight-man field includes Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Pete Alonso of the New York Mets, Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers, Matt Olson of the Oakland Athletics, Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles, Trevor Story of the Colorado Rockies and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals. Ohtani leads the majors with 32 home runs this season.

