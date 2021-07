The National Basketball Association is doing a full-court press on podcasts: The league announced a multiyear partnership with iHeartMedia to coproduce and launch more than 20 new hoops-oriented podcasts. The new slate of NBA podcasts will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. The first show under the deal is set to debut this fall. The league’s shows will incorporate material from the NBA’s archives to tell the backstories of some of the greatest moments in sports history. The podcasts also will provide a mix of league news, player commentary and insider analysis, with more details on shows to be announced. Under the partnership,...