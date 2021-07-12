Dodgers stock up on pitching on second day of draft
You can never have too much pitching. This season at the major-league level has certainly reminded the Dodgers of that baseball law and they have taken it as a directive in this year's draft. After taking Alabama high school left-hander Maddux Bruns with their first-round pick on Sunday, the Dodgers took more pitchers with each of their next nine selections as well, starting with Peter Heubeck in the third round.www.dailydodgers.com
