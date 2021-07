KENNESAW, Ga. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. With over 60 years as a leading manufacturer of industrial furnaces, CEC is the go-to worldwide for heat treatment products. Demand for these complex products and the expertise to create them is ever-increasing, and with that came the need for an enhanced website presence. This month, CEC has unveiled a brand new website that better reflects the impressive qualities of their products, as well as highlights the various aftermarket services CEC provides.