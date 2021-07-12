Cancel
North Charleston, SC

Summer basketball promotes community engagement in North Charleston neighborhoods

By Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. rdennis@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON — Chicago Legree has been through a lot. This year, the 26-year old survived a gunshot to the head and a beating that left him with an injured jaw. But none of that is on Legree's mind July 10 as he pulls up for a corner jump shot during an outdoor community basketball game, joined by a handful of other hoopsters who use the sport as a way to brief relief from life's anxieties and to promote positivity.

