Summer basketball promotes community engagement in North Charleston neighborhoods

NORTH CHARLESTON — Chicago Legree has been through a lot. This year, the 26-year old survived a gunshot to the head and a beating that left him with an injured jaw. But none of that is on Legree's mind July 10 as he pulls up for a corner jump shot during an outdoor community basketball game, joined by a handful of other hoopsters who use the sport as a way to brief relief from life's anxieties and to promote positivity.