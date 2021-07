The world of marketers and advertisers is preparing for the cookie-less economy to drive secured engagements for audiences. Google’s decision to postpone its FLoC from taking effect this summer has given digital marketers additional time to build a truly contextual advertising ecosystem for their audience. A leading DMP provider, Permutive is taking a step forward to meet modern demands from adtech enablers. It is transitioning from a data management platform (DMP) to an Audience Platform to connect first-party data owners on a privacy-first infrastructure.