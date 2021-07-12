Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How To Secure Your Application Inside Azure Kubernetes Service in 10 Minutes

By Mark Tomcza
securityboulevard.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizations everywhere are making their way into the cloud with some form of digital transformation initiative. As a part of these efforts, organizations usually have multiple strategies to execute as they move through their cloud journey, which includes focusing on delivering more value to their customers while positioning themselves for future investments in order to gain market share across their respective verticals.

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Application Security#Information Security#Service Level#Azure Kubernetes Service#Paas#Netflicks#Aks Working#Cli#Secrets Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Migrate Away From GitLab Managed Kubernetes Apps

GitLab Managed Apps was a feature of the platform’s Kubernetes integration that provided one-click installation of common cluster apps. This iteration of the feature was deprecated during the GitLab 13 release cycle and removed entirely in June’s 14.0 release. Here’s how to migrate your Managed Apps to a supported deployment model.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Kubernetes Data Services Innovator Ionir Welcomes Mike Wall As CEO

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ionir, the industry's first and only microservices-based Kubernetes Data Services provider, today announced Mike Wall as its new chief executive officer. The move comes as the company experiences rapid growth in North America and globally, accelerated by the launch of its CI/CD pipeline acceleration solution.
BusinessRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Buys CloudKnox Security to Boost Azure Active Directory Service

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the acquisition of CloudKnox Security, a maker of "cloud infrastructure entitlement management" solutions for organizations using various cloud services. Sunnyvale, Calif.-based CloudKnox got its start upon discovering that IT departments had "no way to ascertain which users were doing what to which resources" when using cloud...
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Azure VM Image Builder Service Now Generally Available

Azure has recently announced the general availability of Azure VM Image Builder service, the managed service built on HashiCorp Packer to create Linux or Windows virtual machine images and be compliant with security policies across Azure and Azure Stack. Particularly useful for enterprise cloud migrations, Azure VM Image Builder allows...
Technologytechbeacon.com

Secure your IoT: Why smart attack and insider threat detection is key

What keeps cybersecurity professionals up at night? That question has always been a scare tactic in a sales pitch, but lately I've thought there is something that really can keep sleep at bay: the Internet of Things. IoT can present some scary challenges for information security pros. As we retrieve...
Technologytechacrobat.com

How Big Data Development Services Can Help Your Business?

Businesses can use Big Data & Analytics to make customer engagement more effective. In this way, shoppers can be useful to the brand to gather more information to improve the product and determine the best product or offer to present at the right time. What's Covered Below?. Improve workflow and...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Azure Cognitive Services: Exploring Cognitive Vision

The service provides algorithms, exposed as REST-based web service calls, to detect, verify, identify, and analyze faces. The service can provide face matching, face attributes, and characteristic analysis. The API also has capabilities for Face identification and recognition. This service also provides face-specific: landmarks(nose, eyes) & attributes (skin color, age, gender).
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Upgrade DigitalOcean Managed Kubernetes Clusters

DigitalOcean’s Managed Kubernetes Service (DOKS) makes it quick and easy to get production-ready clusters running in the cloud. When you create a cluster, you can pick from the three latest Kubernetes minor releases. Here’s how to handle updates so you don’t get left behind on new features and security patches.
Softwareaithority.com

Kasten By Veeam Announces Availability Of Kasten K10 Data Management Platform for Kubernetes Application Backup And Mobility On Red Hat Marketplace

Kasten K10 certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator is now available through Red Hat Marketplace for deployment across any cloud or on-premises. Kasten by Veeam, the market leader for Kubernetes data management, announced that the Kasten K10 data management platform is now available through Red Hat Marketplace. Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud marketplace for enterprise customers to discover, try, purchase, deploy, and manage certified container-based software across environments—public and private, cloud and on-premises. Through the marketplace, customers can take advantage of responsive support, streamlined billing and contracting, simplified governance, and single-dashboard visibility across clouds. Enterprises will now be able to more seamlessly try the fully featured, free edition of Kasten K10 built and tested to exacting standards directly through the OpenShift environment.
TechnologyLumia UK

Public preview: Azure App Service Migration Assistant PowerShell-based experience

You can now use PowerShell scripts to discover, assess, and migrate your .NET web applications from IIS to Azure App Service. In addition, you have the ability to do discovery, assessment, packaging, and deployment for all sites on the server in bulk, and may choose to migrate even with identified issues to allow for iteration on App Service side without modifying your local application.
Softwaredesign-reuse.com

Ampere to Acquire OnSpecta to Accelerate AI Inference on Cloud-Native Applications

Boosts AI performance of Ampere® Altra® family across cloud and edge infrastructure. Santa Clara, Calif. -- July 28, 2021 – Ampere® Computing today announced it has agreed to acquire AI technology startup OnSpecta, strengthening Ampere® Altra® performance with AI inference applications. The OnSpecta Deep Learning Software (DLS) AI optimization engine can deliver significant performance enhancements over commonly used CPU-based machine learning (ML) frameworks. The companies have already been collaborating and have demonstrated over 4x acceleration on Ampere-based instances running popular AI-inference workloads. The acquisition will include an optimized model zoo with object detection, video processing and recommendation engines. Terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.
Softwarevmware.com

ESXi 5.5 vSphere HA agent is not reachable from vCenter Server

Environment: 3 hosts, ESX01, ESX02, ESX03, xxxVCENTER. Status: All hosts are running. I can ssh to each host and use the vSphere client to access each host. No error are shown when accessing each host using vSphere client. Issue. Using vSphere client to access vCenter machine. All hosts show the...
Softwarecloudsavvyit.com

How to Lint Your Kubernetes Manifests With Kube-Score

Kube-Score is a Kubernetes static analysis tool which lints your resources to identify security and reliability issues. Running Kube-Score before you apply manifests to your cluster can help you identify pain points before they turn into real problems. Getting Started. Kube-Score’s offered in several installation formats. Pre-built binaries are available...
Businesssdxcentral.com

IBM Launches Turnium’s Containerized SD-WAN Into Cloud

Turnium Technology Group today announced a collaboration with IBM to deploy its cloud-native SD-WAN platform on the IBM Cloud for Telecommunications service. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based SD-WAN vendor claims the collaboration will help service providers and enterprises deploy, manage, and access edge compute applications over IBM’s private backbone network. Turnium...
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

In Case You Missed It: 2 Cyber Expert Webinars Now Available On-Demand

Over the past couple of months MixMode has teamed up with leading cybersecurity experts for a pair of enterprise-focused webinars to discuss the challenges for both legacy and emerging cybersecurity solutions. In case you missed them, we are sharing details here with links to view each webinar on demand. Why...
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Purchases CloudKnox Security to Bolster Azure Cloud Security

Microsoft’s recent flurry of activity snapping up security firms now includes a new acquisition… CloudKnox Security. Once again, this shows Microsoft’s commitment to deliver the most secure cloud products possible. The company is achieving that through its own robust security services, and by simply buying companies to fill any gaps.
ComputersComputer Weekly

From incubation-to-graduation: CNCF ‘graduates’ Linkerd service mesh

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) tells us that it’s on a mission. That mission is to build not just cloud-native software, that part should be obvious, right? Its self-stated mission is a quest to build sustainable ecosystems for those cloud-native application instances that are brought to life. For so-called...
Softwarelinuxfoundation.org

Live Security Hack: Hack My Mis-Configured Kubernetes!

In the last few years, we’ve seen more and more responsibilities shift left – to development teams. With the widespread adoption of Kubernetes, we’re now seeing configurations become a developer issue first and foremost. This responsibility means that developers need to be aware of the security risks involved in their configurations.
ComputersEntrepreneur

How Microsoft Services Can Help You Scale Your Business

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. In today's digital world, 94 percent of businesses use the cloud in some...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Detect Memory Leakage in Your Python Application

It’s interesting to see how we improved measuring algorithm performance in python. About a decade ago, when I started coding in python, I stored time into variables at different points in my code. It is the ugliest way for sure, but at that time, I thought I’m smart. A couple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy