Muncy will be the second Max Muncy to cross the A's organization. The A's drafted current Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy out of Baylor in the 2012 draft's fifth round, and he stuck with the Dodgers after his release from the A's in 2017. Manager Bob Melvin, a second overall pick by the Detroit Tigers in 1981, recalled his first workout with a big league organization at the Oakland Coliseum.