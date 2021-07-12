Cancel
Business

Butler, Howell Join Broadcasters Foundation of America Board

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broadcasters Foundation of America has elected America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) President/CEO Patrick Butler and Hilton Howell, President/CEO of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation, to its Board of Directors. The new directors were voted in during the recent Foundation’s Board of Directors’ meeting, which was held virtually. “We...

