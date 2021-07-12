Google Nest Hub Display combos, Apple’s iPad Pro models and more are on sale
We keep on getting some crazy deals. This time we head over to eBay, where you will find several Google Nest Hub Display combos on sale. First up, we have the Google Nest Hub Smart Display with a Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker selling for just $100. Now, this means that you basically get the Nest Mini, a $35 value, for free since the 2nd gen Nest Hub regularly goes for $100 alone. Now, if you don’t want a Google Nest Mini, and you’d rather get another Google Nest speaker, you can also get the combo that features a Google Nest Smart Speaker for $139, down from its regular $230 price tag. Which means you get to save $91.pocketnow.com
