Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Google Nest Hub Display combos, Apple’s iPad Pro models and more are on sale

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe keep on getting some crazy deals. This time we head over to eBay, where you will find several Google Nest Hub Display combos on sale. First up, we have the Google Nest Hub Smart Display with a Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker selling for just $100. Now, this means that you basically get the Nest Mini, a $35 value, for free since the 2nd gen Nest Hub regularly goes for $100 alone. Now, if you don’t want a Google Nest Mini, and you’d rather get another Google Nest speaker, you can also get the combo that features a Google Nest Smart Speaker for $139, down from its regular $230 price tag. Which means you get to save $91.

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Google Nest Mini#The Nest Mini#Google Nest Smart#Wifi#Lenovo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
eBay
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
News Break
iPad
Related
Computerspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro Dummy Reveal, 32-inch iMac Details & more! (video)

The LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop, gaming monitors and more devices are on sale today. Google Nest Hub Display combos, Apple’s iPad Pro models and more are on sale. Once again, the official news today begin with deals, starting with some laptops. Amazon currently has the 15-inch LG Gram for a crazy 600 dollars off, leaving the Intel Core i7 variant for 999.. I’d get on that deal if were you guys.. If you’re looking for more of a desktop, the M1 iMac is still getting a 100 dollar discount, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 799. Sticking to Apple, the entry level iPad is now 34 bucks off, leaving the base model for 395. If you want more power but with no Pro apps, the M1 iPad Pro is still getting a 50 dollar price drop, meaning you can get the 11-inch variant for 750. If you want a smart speaker, eBay is running a bundle where you can get the Google Nest Hub, along with a Nest mini for 99 bucks. We have more deals on other Google bundles, HP laptops, other iPads and more, in the links in the description.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Honor could be working on an 8-inch foldable smartphone

Last month, we reported a number of newly filed trademark names that suggested that Honor may be working on its own foldable smartphones. The list included a number of names such as Honor Magic Fold, Honor Magic Pad and more. It was the first hint that pointed at a possible foldable device coming from the newly divorced company.
TechnologyTom's Guide

Apple back to school sale: iPad Pro M1 is $100 off right now

The new M1 processor takes Apple's iPad Pro tablets to a whole new level when it comes to performance. Fortunately, with back to school sales in full swing, purchasing one of Apple's new tablets just got a little cheaper. For a limited time, Amazon has the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB/2021)...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google Pixel Fold still on track for this year, with ultra thin glass

Foldable phones are starting to become more and more popular. However, they’re not as mainstream as we had hoped for. The first foldable device to hit the market was the Royole Flexpai which was announced back in October 2018, only to be followed by Samsung showing off its Infinity Flex Display in November.
ElectronicsGamespot

Save Big On Apple Products: Free AirPods Offer And Discounts On MacBooks, iPad Pro

It might seem early, but July is when back-to-school sales start to kick into full gear, and whether you're actually heading to a campus this fall or not, now's a great time to pick up a new laptop, headphones, or tablet for way less. The Apple back-to-school sale is always one of the biggest promotions that rolls around every summer, and it means you can find some great deals on pricey Apple products right now, from the newest iPad Pro to powerful MacBooks equipped with the M1 chip.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Snag $50 OFF On The Apple New 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB

Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB is currently available for $749 on Amazon in silver. Today’s sale, which is $50 off the regular price of $799, is the first we’ve seen on the silver model, and it’s the second-best deal we’ve seen so far on any colorway of the recent release. Amazon’s shipping is a little slow, but Walmart is matching the same price. Apple’s new iPad Pro is equipped with the M1 chip used in the company’s most current Macs. With Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, you’ll have all of the power of a MacBook alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display. Along with all-day battery life, Apple Pencil functionality, and Face ID, the iPhone X has a lot to offer.
ElectronicsEngadget

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $190 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been waiting for Apple's AirPods Pro to drop below $197...
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

Logitech’s Combo Keyboard comes to iPad Air 4, we go hands-on

Logitech offers plenty of iPad keyboard options with its Combo Touch family of keyboard covers. They come in various iPad Pro, iPad and iPad Air sizes. In this hands-on video walkthrough, we take you on a tour of Logitech’s Combo Keyboard for Apple’s new iPad Air 4. Video: Logitech’s Combo...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S-Pen Pro compatibility hinted by FCC

Yes, we have one more leak about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, well, kind of. Earlier today, we saw a certification listing that appeared on TENAA that revealed key specifications about Samsung’s upcoming foldables, and to make things even more interesting, we received a Twitter thread from Evan Blass, who gave us 360 animations of every forthcoming Galaxy Samsung device. However, we have now received new FCC listings that reveal the model number of the new S Pen that will work with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3.
NFLpocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 leaked by Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Galaxy Watch 4 have completely leaked in the past few weeks, and it was even teased by Samsung just yesterday. The latest leak is provided by Amazon itself. Listings went live on the Amazon website, confirming some of the specifications, features and even going as far as revealing the complete design of the new smartwatches.
Technology9to5Google

Google Workspace accounts can now use Assistant on Nest Hubs, speakers

Back in March, Google made Assistant generally available for all enterprise accounts on Android. Workspace users will soon be able to use Google Assistant on the Nest Hub Max and other dedicated devices. On phones, Assistant is meant to help you accomplish work tasks like joining an ongoing video meeting,...
TechnologyAndroid Central

Google Assistant is turning your Nest Hub Max into a work-from-home hub

Google Assistant is enabled for workspace accounts on smart displays. Users will be able to use Google Assistant to enter meetings from their Nest Hub. The feature is rolling out to Workspace accounts over the next two weeks. Google has been busy updating Workspace with new tiers and features. The...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air, iPad mini and more are on sale today

We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available in the market, starting with the latest iPad models at Amazon.com. For example, you can get your hands on the new 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s currently selling for $639 after receiving a great $110 discount. Now, this deal is limited only to the Rose Gold variant with 256GB storage. This doesn’t mean that you can’t get savings on other color variants, as the Space Gray, Silver, and Green color options are going for $699 after a $50 discount. If you’re OK living with just 64GB storage in your iPad, you can also grab one for $539 since they’re all getting a $60 discount.

Comments / 0

Community Policy