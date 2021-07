The four Toronto Blue Jays players who participated in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game returned negative COVID-19 tests upon rejoining the team, according to Charlie Montoyo. All-star outfielder Aaron Judge was among six New York Yankees to test positive for COVID-19 forcing the postponement of Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez and Bo Bichette were teammates with Judge on the American League All-Star team and went through additional testing to ensure they didn't contract the virus.