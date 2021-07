Unfortunately, the internet is not optional in the modern world. There is a real digital divide in the United States and millions of households lack access to a fast and reliable connection. The pandemic both illuminated and exacerbated the problem, which has prompted the Federal Communications Commission to take more proactive steps toward universal access. The latest initiative is called the Emergency Broadband Benefit and it provides discounted access as well as a stipend to spend on connected devices for low-income individuals.